Dish TV Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 608.63 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 608.63 crore in June 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 730.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.85 crore in June 2022 down 64.47% from Rs. 50.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.43 crore in June 2022 down 26.55% from Rs. 447.13 crore in June 2021.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2021.

Dish TV shares closed at 11.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.76% over the last 12 months.