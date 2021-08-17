Dish TV Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 730.97 crore, down 12.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.97 crore in June 2021 down 12.52% from Rs. 835.58 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.24 crore in June 2021 down 33.84% from Rs. 75.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 447.13 crore in June 2021 down 21.05% from Rs. 566.33 crore in June 2020.

Dish TV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

Dish TV shares closed at 12.90 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.17% returns over the last 6 months and 57.32% over the last 12 months.