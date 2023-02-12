 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dish TV Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dish TV India are:

Net Sales at Rs 552.09 crore in December 2022 down 22.31% from Rs. 710.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 down 103.53% from Rs. 80.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 276.33 crore in December 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 430.87 crore in December 2021.

Dish TV India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 552.09 596.31 710.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 552.09 596.31 710.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.57 6.49 4.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.65 1.03 1.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.34 35.43 35.28
Depreciation 202.45 214.57 244.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 250.23 240.43 243.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.15 98.36 181.92
Other Income 14.73 5.39 4.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.88 103.75 186.83
Interest 74.22 73.73 77.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.34 30.02 109.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.34 30.02 109.02
Tax 2.51 7.94 28.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.85 22.08 80.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.85 22.08 80.21
Minority Interest -- -- 0.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.85 22.08 80.64
Equity Share Capital 184.13 184.13 184.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.11 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.11 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.11 0.42
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.11 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited