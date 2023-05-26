English
    Disa India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 73.64 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.64 crore in March 2023 up 4.65% from Rs. 70.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.70 crore in March 2023 down 18.74% from Rs. 18.09 crore in March 2022.

    Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 68.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 87.33 in March 2022.

    Disa India shares closed at 8,192.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 33.07% over the last 12 months.

    Disa India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.6450.2070.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.6450.2070.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.2621.2026.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.024.495.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.484.007.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9810.098.57
    Depreciation1.141.140.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.378.986.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.350.3014.89
    Other Income3.212.622.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.562.9217.26
    Interest0.130.230.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.432.6916.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.432.6916.94
    Tax3.470.754.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.961.9412.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.961.9412.70
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.4913.3487.33
    Diluted EPS68.4913.3487.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS68.4913.3487.33
    Diluted EPS68.4913.3487.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Disa India #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:47 am