Disa India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, down 68.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in March 2020 down 68.38% from Rs. 54.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020 down 142.59% from Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2020 down 124.83% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2019.

Disa India shares closed at 3,682.55 on June 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.15% returns over the last 6 months and -37.58% over the last 12 months.