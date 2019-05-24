Disa India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore, up 100.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.59 crore in March 2019 up 100.26% from Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2019 up 352.98% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2019 up 558.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 29.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.55 in March 2018.

Disa India shares closed at 6,065.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 3.41% over the last 12 months.