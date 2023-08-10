Disa India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore, up 41.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.02 crore in June 2023 up 41.44% from Rs. 62.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.24 crore in June 2023 up 109.92% from Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.76 crore in June 2023 up 98.72% from Rs. 10.95 crore in June 2022.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 104.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 49.92 in June 2022.

Disa India shares closed at 12,308.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 48.08% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.