Disa India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 34.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in June 2021 up 34.68% from Rs. 27.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021 up 1669.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.53 crore in June 2021 up 904.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2020.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 28.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2020.

Disa India shares closed at 5,774.65 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.12% returns over the last 6 months and 67.88% over the last 12 months.