Disa India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore, up 61.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.81 crore in June 2019 up 61.3% from Rs. 37.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in June 2019 up 285.86% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2019 up 257.62% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2018.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 52.54 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.62 in June 2018.

Disa India shares closed at 6,065.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.10% returns over the last 6 months and 1.08% over the last 12 months.