    Disa India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore, down 31.77% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Disa India are:Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.
    Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 60.24 in December 2021.Disa India shares closed at 8,197.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.
    Disa India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.2066.3473.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.2066.3473.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2029.3444.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.497.533.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.00-0.22-3.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.099.899.76
    Depreciation1.141.020.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.988.589.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.3010.209.19
    Other Income2.622.452.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.9212.6511.95
    Interest0.230.140.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.6912.5111.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.6912.5111.80
    Tax0.753.253.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.949.268.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.949.268.76
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3463.6860.24
    Diluted EPS13.3463.6860.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3463.6860.24
    Diluted EPS13.3463.6860.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited