Disa India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore, down 31.77% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Disa India are:Net Sales at Rs 50.20 crore in December 2022 down 31.77% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2022 down 68.18% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.
Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 60.24 in December 2021.
|Disa India shares closed at 8,197.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.
|Disa India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.20
|66.34
|73.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.20
|66.34
|73.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.20
|29.34
|44.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.49
|7.53
|3.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.00
|-0.22
|-3.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.09
|9.89
|9.76
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.02
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.98
|8.58
|9.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|10.20
|9.19
|Other Income
|2.62
|2.45
|2.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|12.65
|11.95
|Interest
|0.23
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.69
|12.51
|11.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.69
|12.51
|11.80
|Tax
|0.75
|3.25
|3.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.94
|9.26
|8.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.94
|9.26
|8.76
|Equity Share Capital
|1.45
|1.45
|1.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.34
|63.68
|60.24
|Diluted EPS
|13.34
|63.68
|60.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.34
|63.68
|60.24
|Diluted EPS
|13.34
|63.68
|60.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited