Disa India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore, down 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.76 crore in December 2020 down 17.73% from Rs. 88.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in December 2020 up 9.36% from Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2020 up 6.51% from Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2019.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 112.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 102.87 in December 2019.

Disa India shares closed at 4,277.50 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.