Disa India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.44 crore in December 2019 up 18.46% from Rs. 74.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in December 2019 up 20.35% from Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.50 crore in December 2019 up 19.78% from Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2018.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 102.87 in December 2019 from Rs. 85.48 in December 2018.

Disa India shares closed at 4,190.90 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.69% returns over the last 6 months and -31.01% over the last 12 months.