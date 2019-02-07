Disa India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.66 crore, down 26.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.66 crore in December 2018 down 26.85% from Rs. 102.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018 down 23.74% from Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.95 crore in December 2018 down 29.58% from Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2017.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 85.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 112.09 in December 2017.

Disa India shares closed at 6,065.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 0.28% over the last 12 months.