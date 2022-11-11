Disa India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore in September 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 69.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2021.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 66.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 83.83 in September 2021.

Disa India shares closed at 8,000.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.35% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.