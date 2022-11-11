 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disa India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore in September 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 69.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2021.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 66.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 83.83 in September 2021.

Disa India shares closed at 8,000.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.35% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.

Disa India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.68 64.19 69.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.68 64.19 69.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.24 28.19 40.42
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.53 6.14 6.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.28 0.59 -8.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.24 11.48 9.10
Depreciation 1.07 1.06 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.16 8.80 7.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.72 7.93 13.90
Other Income 2.47 2.23 2.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.19 10.16 16.65
Interest 0.14 0.13 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.05 10.03 16.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.05 10.03 16.49
Tax 3.37 2.61 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.68 7.42 12.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.68 7.42 12.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.68 7.42 12.19
Equity Share Capital 1.45 1.45 1.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.57 51.02 83.83
Diluted EPS 66.57 51.02 83.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 66.57 51.02 83.83
Diluted EPS 66.57 51.02 83.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:51 am
