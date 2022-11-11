English
    Disa India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore in September 2022 down 0.79% from Rs. 69.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in September 2022 down 20.59% from Rs. 12.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.26 crore in September 2022 down 18.79% from Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2021.

    Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 66.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 83.83 in September 2021.

    Close

    Disa India shares closed at 8,000.00 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.35% returns over the last 6 months and 40.42% over the last 12 months.

    Disa India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.6864.1969.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.6864.1969.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.2428.1940.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.536.146.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.59-8.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.2411.489.10
    Depreciation1.071.060.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.168.807.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.727.9313.90
    Other Income2.472.232.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1910.1616.65
    Interest0.140.130.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0510.0316.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0510.0316.49
    Tax3.372.614.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.687.4212.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.687.4212.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.687.4212.19
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.5751.0283.83
    Diluted EPS66.5751.0283.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS66.5751.0283.83
    Diluted EPS66.5751.0283.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

