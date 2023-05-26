Disa India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.27 crore, up 5.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.27 crore in March 2023 up 5.16% from Rs. 72.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2023 down 20.23% from Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2023 down 17.76% from Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 71.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 89.05 in March 2022.

Disa India shares closed at 8,192.65 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.49% returns over the last 6 months and 33.07% over the last 12 months.