 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Disa India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 127.15% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in March 2022 up 127.15% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022 up 3600% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022 up 1022.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 89.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2021.

Disa India shares closed at 5,912.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.33% over the last 12 months.

Disa India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.53 75.59 31.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.53 75.59 31.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.10 45.18 12.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.99 3.65 4.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.20 -3.86 0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.96 9.99 8.95
Depreciation 0.92 0.88 1.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.13 10.15 6.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.23 9.60 -2.11
Other Income 2.37 2.77 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.60 12.37 0.50
Interest 0.32 0.15 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.28 12.22 0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.28 12.22 0.39
Tax 4.33 3.13 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.95 9.09 0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.95 9.09 0.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.95 9.09 0.35
Equity Share Capital 1.45 1.45 1.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 89.05 62.51 2.41
Diluted EPS 89.05 62.51 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 89.05 62.51 2.41
Diluted EPS 89.05 62.51 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Disa India #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.