Disa India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 127.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in March 2022 up 127.15% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022 up 3600% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022 up 1022.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 89.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2021.

Disa India shares closed at 5,912.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.33% over the last 12 months.