    Disa India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore, up 127.15% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.53 crore in March 2022 up 127.15% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2022 up 3600% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.52 crore in March 2022 up 1022.42% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

    Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 89.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in March 2021.

    Disa India shares closed at 5,912.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and 32.33% over the last 12 months.

    Disa India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.5375.5931.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.5375.5931.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1045.1812.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.993.654.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.20-3.860.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.969.998.95
    Depreciation0.920.881.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.1310.156.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.239.60-2.11
    Other Income2.372.772.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6012.370.50
    Interest0.320.150.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2812.220.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2812.220.39
    Tax4.333.130.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.959.090.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.959.090.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.959.090.35
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS89.0562.512.41
    Diluted EPS89.0562.512.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS89.0562.512.41
    Diluted EPS89.0562.512.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
