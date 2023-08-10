English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Disa India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.69 crore, up 41.28% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.69 crore in June 2023 up 41.28% from Rs. 64.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.66 crore in June 2023 up 111.05% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.36 crore in June 2023 up 99.29% from Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2022.

    Disa India EPS has increased to Rs. 107.69 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.02 in June 2022.

    Disa India shares closed at 12,308.95 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.10% returns over the last 6 months and 52.43% over the last 12 months.

    Disa India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.6976.2764.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.6976.2764.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.6641.4128.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.907.026.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-2.480.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8010.2911.48
    Depreciation1.201.191.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.027.998.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3110.857.93
    Other Income3.853.192.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1614.0410.16
    Interest0.150.130.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.0113.9110.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.0113.9110.03
    Tax5.353.582.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6610.337.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6610.337.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.6610.337.42
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS107.6971.0451.02
    Diluted EPS107.6971.0451.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS107.6971.0451.02
    Diluted EPS107.6971.0451.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Disa India #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!