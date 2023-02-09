 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Disa India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.2% from Rs. 75.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2021.

Disa India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.76 68.68 75.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.76 68.68 75.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.25 30.24 45.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.49 7.53 3.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.00 -0.28 -3.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.41 10.24 9.99
Depreciation 1.19 1.07 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.59 9.16 10.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 10.72 9.60
Other Income 2.64 2.47 2.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.47 13.19 12.37
Interest 0.23 0.14 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.24 13.05 12.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.24 13.05 12.22
Tax 0.90 3.37 3.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.34 9.68 9.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.34 9.68 9.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.34 9.68 9.09
Equity Share Capital 1.45 1.45 1.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.09 66.57 62.51
Diluted EPS 16.09 66.57 62.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.09 66.57 62.51
Diluted EPS 16.09 66.57 62.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited