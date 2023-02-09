Disa India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.2% from Rs. 75.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2021.