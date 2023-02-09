English
    Disa India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Disa India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.2% from Rs. 75.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2021.

    Disa India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.7668.6875.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.7668.6875.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.2530.2445.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.497.533.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.00-0.28-3.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4110.249.99
    Depreciation1.191.070.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.599.1610.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8310.729.60
    Other Income2.642.472.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.4713.1912.37
    Interest0.230.140.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.2413.0512.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.2413.0512.22
    Tax0.903.373.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.349.689.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.349.689.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.349.689.09
    Equity Share Capital1.451.451.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0966.5762.51
    Diluted EPS16.0966.5762.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.0966.5762.51
    Diluted EPS16.0966.5762.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited