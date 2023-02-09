Disa India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore, down 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.76 crore in December 2022 down 30.2% from Rs. 75.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 down 74.26% from Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2022 down 64.83% from Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2021.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 62.51 in December 2021.

Disa India shares closed at 8,197.25 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and 14.03% over the last 12 months.