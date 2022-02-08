Disa India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore, up 0.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.59 crore in December 2021 up 0.56% from Rs. 75.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2021 down 45.5% from Rs. 16.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in December 2021 down 43.4% from Rs. 23.41 crore in December 2020.

Disa India EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 114.70 in December 2020.

Disa India shares closed at 6,520.05 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.40% returns over the last 6 months and 61.04% over the last 12 months.