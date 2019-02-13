Dion Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, down 59.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2018 down 59.64% from Rs. 62.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2018 up 35.72% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 61.54% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2017.

Dion Global shares closed at 4.23 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -77.20% returns over the last 6 months and -89.46% over the last 12 months.