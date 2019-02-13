Dion Global Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore, down 59.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dion Global Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.30 crore in December 2018 down 59.64% from Rs. 62.68 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.96 crore in December 2018 up 35.72% from Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 61.54% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2017.
Dion Global shares closed at 4.23 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -77.20% returns over the last 6 months and -89.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dion Global Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.30
|62.73
|62.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.30
|62.73
|62.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.98
|32.66
|39.58
|Depreciation
|1.15
|7.15
|6.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.66
|32.46
|25.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.49
|-9.54
|-8.74
|Other Income
|2.24
|2.72
|-0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-6.81
|-9.09
|Interest
|21.67
|25.23
|12.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.92
|-32.04
|-21.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|82.65
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.92
|50.61
|-21.71
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.92
|50.61
|-21.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|9.97
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.96
|50.61
|-21.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.73
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.96
|51.35
|-21.71
|Equity Share Capital
|32.23
|32.23
|32.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|18.31
|-8.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|18.31
|-8.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.97
|18.31
|-8.96
|Diluted EPS
|-4.97
|18.31
|-8.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited