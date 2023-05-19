English
    Dilip Buildcon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,857.29 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,857.29 crore in March 2023 up 14.01% from Rs. 2,506.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.31 crore in March 2023 up 1852.63% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 282.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.24% from Rs. 243.45 crore in March 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 3.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 171.30 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -23.61% over the last 12 months.

    Dilip Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,857.292,378.782,506.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,857.292,378.782,506.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,488.141,992.552,165.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5624.61-24.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.4851.2637.62
    Depreciation92.9598.8496.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.2360.6690.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.05150.86140.06
    Other Income10.9828.466.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.03179.32146.66
    Interest134.03129.79142.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.0149.534.11
    Exceptional Items22.3146.68--
    P/L Before Tax78.3296.214.11
    Tax20.0116.691.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.3179.522.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.3179.522.99
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.21146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.440.20
    Diluted EPS3.995.440.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.995.440.20
    Diluted EPS3.995.440.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023