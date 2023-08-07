Dilip Buildcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,608.45 crore, down 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,608.45 crore in June 2023 down 0.5% from Rs. 2,621.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.37 crore in June 2023 up 320.99% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.29 crore in June 2023 up 56.83% from Rs. 225.27 crore in June 2022.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 317.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.99% returns over the last 6 months and 29.44% over the last 12 months.