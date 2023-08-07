English
    Dilip Buildcon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,608.45 crore, down 0.5% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,608.45 crore in June 2023 down 0.5% from Rs. 2,621.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.37 crore in June 2023 up 320.99% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.29 crore in June 2023 up 56.83% from Rs. 225.27 crore in June 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 317.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.99% returns over the last 6 months and 29.44% over the last 12 months.

    Dilip Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,608.452,857.292,621.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,608.452,857.292,621.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,100.292,488.142,395.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks68.37-2.56-69.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.3837.4845.82
    Depreciation92.7392.9597.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6462.2344.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.03179.05107.91
    Other Income18.5310.9819.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax260.56190.03127.76
    Interest137.38134.03126.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.1856.011.21
    Exceptional Items--22.3116.97
    P/L Before Tax123.1878.3218.19
    Tax39.8220.01-1.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.3758.3119.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.3758.3119.80
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.703.991.36
    Diluted EPS5.703.991.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.703.991.36
    Diluted EPS5.703.991.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

