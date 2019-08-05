Dilip Buildcon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,287.97 crore, down 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,287.97 crore in June 2019 down 6.09% from Rs. 2,436.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.24 crore in June 2019 down 50.86% from Rs. 254.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 424.17 crore in June 2019 down 3.98% from Rs. 441.77 crore in June 2018.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.16 in June 2019 from Rs. 18.64 in June 2018.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 406.90 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -52.10% over the last 12 months.