Dilip Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,378.78 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:Net Sales at Rs 2,378.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.25% from Rs. 2,197.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.52 crore in December 2022 up 182.26% from Rs. 96.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.16 crore in December 2022 up 1628.78% from Rs. 16.09 crore in December 2021.
Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.61 in December 2021.
|Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 211.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,378.78
|2,261.93
|2,197.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,378.78
|2,261.93
|2,197.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,992.55
|1,919.53
|2,043.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.61
|-24.53
|52.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.26
|44.96
|50.13
|Depreciation
|98.84
|98.80
|98.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.66
|60.65
|44.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.86
|162.52
|-92.32
|Other Income
|28.46
|5.35
|9.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|179.32
|167.88
|-82.52
|Interest
|129.79
|123.37
|151.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|49.53
|44.51
|-234.16
|Exceptional Items
|46.68
|42.51
|59.37
|P/L Before Tax
|96.21
|87.02
|-174.79
|Tax
|16.69
|22.87
|-78.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|79.52
|64.15
|-96.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|79.52
|64.15
|-96.66
|Equity Share Capital
|146.21
|146.22
|146.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.44
|4.39
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|4.39
|-6.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.44
|4.39
|-6.61
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|4.39
|-6.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited