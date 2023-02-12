Dilip Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,378.78 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,378.78 2,261.93 2,197.59 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,378.78 2,261.93 2,197.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,992.55 1,919.53 2,043.88 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.61 -24.53 52.90 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 51.26 44.96 50.13 Depreciation 98.84 98.80 98.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 60.66 60.65 44.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.86 162.52 -92.32 Other Income 28.46 5.35 9.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.32 167.88 -82.52 Interest 129.79 123.37 151.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.53 44.51 -234.16 Exceptional Items 46.68 42.51 59.37 P/L Before Tax 96.21 87.02 -174.79 Tax 16.69 22.87 -78.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 79.52 64.15 -96.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 79.52 64.15 -96.66 Equity Share Capital 146.21 146.22 146.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.44 4.39 -6.61 Diluted EPS 5.44 4.39 -6.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.44 4.39 -6.61 Diluted EPS 5.44 4.39 -6.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited