    Dilip Buildcon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,378.78 crore, up 8.25% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:Net Sales at Rs 2,378.78 crore in December 2022 up 8.25% from Rs. 2,197.59 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.52 crore in December 2022 up 182.26% from Rs. 96.66 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.16 crore in December 2022 up 1628.78% from Rs. 16.09 crore in December 2021.
    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.61 in December 2021.Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 211.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.
    Dilip Buildcon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,378.782,261.932,197.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,378.782,261.932,197.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,992.551,919.532,043.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.61-24.5352.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.2644.9650.13
    Depreciation98.8498.8098.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6660.6544.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.86162.52-92.32
    Other Income28.465.359.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.32167.88-82.52
    Interest129.79123.37151.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.5344.51-234.16
    Exceptional Items46.6842.5159.37
    P/L Before Tax96.2187.02-174.79
    Tax16.6922.87-78.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.5264.15-96.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.5264.15-96.66
    Equity Share Capital146.21146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.444.39-6.61
    Diluted EPS5.444.39-6.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.444.39-6.61
    Diluted EPS5.444.39-6.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
