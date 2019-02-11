Dilip Buildcon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,487.24 crore, up 28.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,487.24 crore in December 2018 up 28.07% from Rs. 1,942.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.91 crore in December 2018 up 25.63% from Rs. 164.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 446.10 crore in December 2018 up 27.33% from Rs. 350.35 crore in December 2017.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.04 in December 2017.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 334.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -60.21% returns over the last 6 months and -63.34% over the last 12 months.