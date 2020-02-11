App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dilip Buildcon Q3 profit falls 67%; key highlights of analyst call

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 9.9 percent at Rs 541.6 crore, while margin was at 21.1 percent, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dilip Buildcon has reported a 67 percent YoY fall in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 59.9 crore, while revenue declined 1.1 percent at Rs 2,564.4 YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.9 percent YoY at Rs 541.6 crore, while margin increased 21.1 percent YoY.

Here are the highlights of Dilip Buildcon's earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

Close

The company has revised revenue guidance from Rs 10,000 crore for FY20 to Rs 9,500 crore on account of delay in appointment date and extended monsoon.

related news

Execution of Mumbai Nagpur is on full swing and will complete the project next year.

It expects order inflow of around Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in Q4FY20.

Capex for FY21 will be Rs 100-150 crore and target 0.8x debt to equity by the year-end.

The company currently is having a discussion with investors to sell remaining 7 under construction HAM assets and the deal will be completed by the Q1FY21.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Results- Brokerage Conference Call

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.