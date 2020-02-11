Dilip Buildcon Q3 profit falls 67%; key highlights of analyst call

Dilip Buildcon has reported a 67 percent YoY fall in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 59.9 crore, while revenue declined 1.1 percent at Rs 2,564.4 YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.9 percent YoY at Rs 541.6 crore, while margin increased 21.1 percent YoY.

Here are the highlights of Dilip Buildcon's earnings call as compiled by Narnolia Financial Advisors:

The company has revised revenue guidance from Rs 10,000 crore for FY20 to Rs 9,500 crore on account of delay in appointment date and extended monsoon.

Execution of Mumbai Nagpur is on full swing and will complete the project next year.

It expects order inflow of around Rs 5,000-7,000 crore in Q4FY20.

Capex for FY21 will be Rs 100-150 crore and target 0.8x debt to equity by the year-end.

The company currently is having a discussion with investors to sell remaining 7 under construction HAM assets and the deal will be completed by the Q1FY21.