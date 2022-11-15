Dilip Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,595.79 2,884.37 2,218.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,595.79 2,884.37 2,218.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,144.60 2,569.27 2,024.51 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.99 -68.44 -8.95 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 47.73 53.93 95.72 Depreciation 100.53 99.42 93.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.55 52.61 55.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 251.36 177.58 -41.01 Other Income 7.32 21.86 4.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 258.69 199.44 -36.36 Interest 281.79 290.25 211.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.10 -90.81 -247.46 Exceptional Items 42.51 16.97 -202.29 P/L Before Tax 19.41 -73.84 -449.74 Tax 6.39 -18.73 -8.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.02 -55.11 -441.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.02 -55.11 -441.42 Minority Interest 3.99 1.17 0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -3.13 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.01 -53.94 -444.48 Equity Share Capital 146.22 146.22 146.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.89 -3.77 -30.40 Diluted EPS 0.89 -3.77 -30.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.89 -3.77 -30.40 Diluted EPS 0.89 -3.77 -30.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited