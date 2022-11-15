Dilip Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore in September 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 2,218.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in September 2022 up 103.83% from Rs. 444.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.22 crore in September 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2021.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.40 in September 2021.