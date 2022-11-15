English
    Dilip Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore in September 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 2,218.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in September 2022 up 103.83% from Rs. 444.48 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.22 crore in September 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2021.

    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.40 in September 2021.

    Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 224.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.04% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,595.792,884.372,218.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,595.792,884.372,218.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,144.602,569.272,024.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.99-68.44-8.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7353.9395.72
    Depreciation100.5399.4293.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.5552.6155.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax251.36177.58-41.01
    Other Income7.3221.864.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.69199.44-36.36
    Interest281.79290.25211.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.10-90.81-247.46
    Exceptional Items42.5116.97-202.29
    P/L Before Tax19.41-73.84-449.74
    Tax6.39-18.73-8.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.02-55.11-441.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.02-55.11-441.42
    Minority Interest3.991.170.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----3.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.01-53.94-444.48
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-3.77-30.40
    Diluted EPS0.89-3.77-30.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.89-3.77-30.40
    Diluted EPS0.89-3.77-30.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am