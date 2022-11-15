Dilip Buildcon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore, up 16.98% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,595.79 crore in September 2022 up 16.98% from Rs. 2,218.96 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.01 crore in September 2022 up 103.83% from Rs. 444.48 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.22 crore in September 2022 up 528.45% from Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2021.
Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 30.40 in September 2021.
|Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 224.45 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.43% returns over the last 6 months and -63.04% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,595.79
|2,884.37
|2,218.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,595.79
|2,884.37
|2,218.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,144.60
|2,569.27
|2,024.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.99
|-68.44
|-8.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.73
|53.93
|95.72
|Depreciation
|100.53
|99.42
|93.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.55
|52.61
|55.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|251.36
|177.58
|-41.01
|Other Income
|7.32
|21.86
|4.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|258.69
|199.44
|-36.36
|Interest
|281.79
|290.25
|211.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.10
|-90.81
|-247.46
|Exceptional Items
|42.51
|16.97
|-202.29
|P/L Before Tax
|19.41
|-73.84
|-449.74
|Tax
|6.39
|-18.73
|-8.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.02
|-55.11
|-441.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.02
|-55.11
|-441.42
|Minority Interest
|3.99
|1.17
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-3.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17.01
|-53.94
|-444.48
|Equity Share Capital
|146.22
|146.22
|146.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|-3.77
|-30.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|-3.77
|-30.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|-3.77
|-30.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|-3.77
|-30.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited