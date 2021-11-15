Dilip Buildcon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,218.96 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,218.96 crore in September 2021 up 1.48% from Rs. 2,186.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 444.48 crore in September 2021 down 5214.55% from Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.16 crore in September 2021 down 87.67% from Rs. 463.49 crore in September 2020.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 628.55 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.55% returns over the last 6 months and 78.01% over the last 12 months.