Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 2,663.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.82 crore in March 2023 down 19.22% from Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022.
Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 171.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.02% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,841.05
|2,322.44
|2,663.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,841.05
|2,322.44
|2,663.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,566.91
|2,029.40
|2,300.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.69
|24.36
|-25.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.04
|60.31
|51.67
|Depreciation
|97.49
|101.06
|98.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.31
|51.16
|119.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.00
|56.15
|120.41
|Other Income
|10.33
|28.45
|5.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.33
|84.60
|125.60
|Interest
|128.23
|201.10
|256.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.90
|-116.50
|-130.81
|Exceptional Items
|37.65
|281.60
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.25
|165.10
|-130.81
|Tax
|62.30
|54.85
|-89.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.55
|110.25
|-41.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.55
|110.25
|-41.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.78
|-14.41
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-69.55
|111.03
|-55.51
|Equity Share Capital
|146.22
|146.22
|146.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.76
|7.54
|-2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|7.54
|-2.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.76
|7.54
|-2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.76
|7.54
|-2.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited