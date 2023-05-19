Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 2,663.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.82 crore in March 2023 down 19.22% from Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 171.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.02% over the last 12 months.