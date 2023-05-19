English
    Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,841.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 2,663.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.55 crore in March 2023 down 25.3% from Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.82 crore in March 2023 down 19.22% from Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 171.30 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -26.02% over the last 12 months.

    Dilip Buildcon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,841.052,322.442,663.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,841.052,322.442,663.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,566.912,029.402,300.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.6924.36-25.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.0460.3151.67
    Depreciation97.49101.0698.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.3151.16119.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.0056.15120.41
    Other Income10.3328.455.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.3384.60125.60
    Interest128.23201.10256.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.90-116.50-130.81
    Exceptional Items37.65281.60--
    P/L Before Tax-7.25165.10-130.81
    Tax62.3054.85-89.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.55110.25-41.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.55110.25-41.10
    Minority Interest--0.78-14.41
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-69.55111.03-55.51
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.767.54-2.81
    Diluted EPS-4.767.54-2.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.767.54-2.81
    Diluted EPS-4.767.54-2.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 19, 2023 06:37 pm