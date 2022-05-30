 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore in March 2022 down 15.05% from Rs. 3,135.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022 down 144.88% from Rs. 123.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022 down 62.21% from Rs. 592.33 crore in March 2021.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 222.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.82% returns over the last 6 months and -58.64% over the last 12 months.

Dilip Buildcon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,663.70 2,245.50 3,135.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,663.70 2,245.50 3,135.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,300.15 2,047.16 2,436.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.82 53.07 -45.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.67 57.62 44.95
Depreciation 98.24 100.35 99.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.06 42.32 114.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.41 -55.01 485.29
Other Income 5.19 13.44 8.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.60 -41.57 493.29
Interest 256.41 272.39 252.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -130.81 -313.96 240.94
Exceptional Items -- 137.64 11.44
P/L Before Tax -130.81 -176.32 252.38
Tax -89.71 -79.43 83.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.10 -96.89 168.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.10 -96.89 168.76
Minority Interest -14.41 77.73 -62.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 17.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -55.51 -19.16 123.68
Equity Share Capital 146.22 146.22 136.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.81 -6.63 13.61
Diluted EPS -2.81 -6.63 13.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.81 -6.63 13.61
Diluted EPS -2.81 -6.63 13.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:30 pm
