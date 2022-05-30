Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore in March 2022 down 15.05% from Rs. 3,135.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022 down 144.88% from Rs. 123.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022 down 62.21% from Rs. 592.33 crore in March 2021.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 222.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.82% returns over the last 6 months and -58.64% over the last 12 months.