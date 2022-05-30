Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore, down 15.05% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,663.70 crore in March 2022 down 15.05% from Rs. 3,135.48 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.51 crore in March 2022 down 144.88% from Rs. 123.68 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.84 crore in March 2022 down 62.21% from Rs. 592.33 crore in March 2021.
Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 222.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.82% returns over the last 6 months and -58.64% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,663.70
|2,245.50
|3,135.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,663.70
|2,245.50
|3,135.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,300.15
|2,047.16
|2,436.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.82
|53.07
|-45.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.67
|57.62
|44.95
|Depreciation
|98.24
|100.35
|99.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|119.06
|42.32
|114.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|120.41
|-55.01
|485.29
|Other Income
|5.19
|13.44
|8.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|125.60
|-41.57
|493.29
|Interest
|256.41
|272.39
|252.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-130.81
|-313.96
|240.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|137.64
|11.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-130.81
|-176.32
|252.38
|Tax
|-89.71
|-79.43
|83.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.10
|-96.89
|168.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.10
|-96.89
|168.76
|Minority Interest
|-14.41
|77.73
|-62.51
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|17.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-55.51
|-19.16
|123.68
|Equity Share Capital
|146.22
|146.22
|136.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-6.63
|13.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-6.63
|13.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|-6.63
|13.61
|Diluted EPS
|-2.81
|-6.63
|13.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
