Dilip Buildcon Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,135.48 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,135.48 crore in March 2021 up 14.87% from Rs. 2,729.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.68 crore in March 2021 down 25.85% from Rs. 166.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 592.33 crore in March 2021 up 0.01% from Rs. 592.25 crore in March 2020.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.97 in March 2020.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 538.80 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.65% returns over the last 6 months and 94.79% over the last 12 months.