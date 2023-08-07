English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dilip Buildcon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,920.78 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,920.78 crore in June 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 2,884.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2023 up 123.51% from Rs. 53.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.13 crore in June 2023 up 39.57% from Rs. 298.86 crore in June 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

    Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 317.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.72% returns over the last 6 months and 33.51% over the last 12 months.

    Dilip Buildcon
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,920.782,841.052,884.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,920.782,841.052,884.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,334.752,566.912,569.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.11-1.69-68.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.7652.0453.93
    Depreciation96.9397.4999.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.5553.3152.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.6773.00177.58
    Other Income23.5210.3321.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax320.2083.33199.44
    Interest256.37128.23290.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.83-44.90-90.81
    Exceptional Items--37.6516.97
    P/L Before Tax63.83-7.25-73.84
    Tax51.5262.30-18.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.31-69.55-55.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.31-69.55-55.11
    Minority Interest0.37--1.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.68-69.55-53.94
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.84-4.76-3.77
    Diluted EPS0.84-4.76-3.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.84-4.76-3.77
    Diluted EPS0.84-4.76-3.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Dilip Buildcon #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!