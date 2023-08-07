Dilip Buildcon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,920.78 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,920.78 crore in June 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 2,884.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.68 crore in June 2023 up 123.51% from Rs. 53.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 417.13 crore in June 2023 up 39.57% from Rs. 298.86 crore in June 2022.

Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in June 2022.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 317.95 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.72% returns over the last 6 months and 33.51% over the last 12 months.