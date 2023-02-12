Dilip Buildcon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,322.44 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:Net Sales at Rs 2,322.44 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 2,245.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.03 crore in December 2022 up 679.35% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.66 crore in December 2022 up 215.86% from Rs. 58.78 crore in December 2021.
Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in December 2021.
|Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 211.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,322.44
|2,595.79
|2,245.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,322.44
|2,595.79
|2,245.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,029.40
|2,144.60
|2,047.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|24.36
|-25.99
|53.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.31
|47.73
|57.62
|Depreciation
|101.06
|100.53
|100.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.16
|77.55
|42.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.15
|251.36
|-55.01
|Other Income
|28.45
|7.32
|13.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|84.60
|258.69
|-41.57
|Interest
|201.10
|281.79
|272.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-116.50
|-23.10
|-313.96
|Exceptional Items
|281.60
|42.51
|137.64
|P/L Before Tax
|165.10
|19.41
|-176.32
|Tax
|54.85
|6.39
|-79.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|110.25
|13.02
|-96.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|110.25
|13.02
|-96.89
|Minority Interest
|0.78
|3.99
|77.73
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|111.03
|17.01
|-19.16
|Equity Share Capital
|146.22
|146.22
|146.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.54
|0.89
|-6.63
|Diluted EPS
|7.54
|0.89
|-6.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.54
|0.89
|-6.63
|Diluted EPS
|7.54
|0.89
|-6.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited