Dilip Buildcon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,322.44 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,322.44 2,595.79 2,245.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,322.44 2,595.79 2,245.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,029.40 2,144.60 2,047.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.36 -25.99 53.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.31 47.73 57.62 Depreciation 101.06 100.53 100.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 51.16 77.55 42.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.15 251.36 -55.01 Other Income 28.45 7.32 13.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.60 258.69 -41.57 Interest 201.10 281.79 272.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -116.50 -23.10 -313.96 Exceptional Items 281.60 42.51 137.64 P/L Before Tax 165.10 19.41 -176.32 Tax 54.85 6.39 -79.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.25 13.02 -96.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.25 13.02 -96.89 Minority Interest 0.78 3.99 77.73 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.03 17.01 -19.16 Equity Share Capital 146.22 146.22 146.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.54 0.89 -6.63 Diluted EPS 7.54 0.89 -6.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.54 0.89 -6.63 Diluted EPS 7.54 0.89 -6.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited