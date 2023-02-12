English
    Dilip Buildcon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,322.44 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:Net Sales at Rs 2,322.44 crore in December 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 2,245.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.03 crore in December 2022 up 679.35% from Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.66 crore in December 2022 up 215.86% from Rs. 58.78 crore in December 2021.
    Dilip Buildcon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.63 in December 2021.Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 211.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -39.55% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,322.442,595.792,245.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,322.442,595.792,245.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,029.402,144.602,047.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks24.36-25.9953.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3147.7357.62
    Depreciation101.06100.53100.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.1677.5542.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.15251.36-55.01
    Other Income28.457.3213.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.60258.69-41.57
    Interest201.10281.79272.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-116.50-23.10-313.96
    Exceptional Items281.6042.51137.64
    P/L Before Tax165.1019.41-176.32
    Tax54.856.39-79.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.2513.02-96.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.2513.02-96.89
    Minority Interest0.783.9977.73
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.0317.01-19.16
    Equity Share Capital146.22146.22146.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.540.89-6.63
    Diluted EPS7.540.89-6.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.540.89-6.63
    Diluted EPS7.540.89-6.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
