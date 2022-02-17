Dilip Buildcon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,245.50 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dilip Buildcon are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,245.50 crore in December 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 2,746.19 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021 down 110.52% from Rs. 182.23 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.78 crore in December 2021 down 90.86% from Rs. 643.22 crore in December 2020.
Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 312.35 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.70% over the last 12 months.
|Dilip Buildcon
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,245.50
|2,218.96
|2,746.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,245.50
|2,218.96
|2,746.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,047.16
|2,024.51
|2,001.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.07
|-8.95
|-4.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.62
|95.72
|53.48
|Depreciation
|100.35
|93.52
|111.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.32
|55.17
|65.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.01
|-41.01
|519.41
|Other Income
|13.44
|4.65
|12.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.57
|-36.36
|532.14
|Interest
|272.39
|211.10
|323.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-313.96
|-247.46
|208.20
|Exceptional Items
|137.64
|-202.29
|-2.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-176.32
|-449.74
|205.57
|Tax
|-79.43
|-8.32
|23.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.89
|-441.42
|181.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.89
|-441.42
|181.91
|Minority Interest
|77.73
|0.08
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-3.13
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-19.16
|-444.48
|182.23
|Equity Share Capital
|146.22
|146.22
|136.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.63
|-30.40
|13.32
|Diluted EPS
|-6.63
|-30.40
|13.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.63
|-30.40
|13.32
|Diluted EPS
|-6.63
|-30.40
|13.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited