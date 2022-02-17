Dilip Buildcon Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,245.50 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,245.50 crore in December 2021 down 18.23% from Rs. 2,746.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2021 down 110.52% from Rs. 182.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.78 crore in December 2021 down 90.86% from Rs. 643.22 crore in December 2020.

Dilip Buildcon shares closed at 312.35 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.74% returns over the last 6 months and -43.70% over the last 12 months.