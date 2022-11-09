Diligent Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.92 crore in September 2022 up 1503.92% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 198.88% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

Diligent Media shares closed at 3.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and 48.94% over the last 12 months.