    Diligent Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.92 crore in September 2022 up 1503.92% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2022 down 198.88% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

    Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2021.

    Diligent Media shares closed at 3.50 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.86% returns over the last 6 months and 48.94% over the last 12 months.

    Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.141.141.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.141.141.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.190.86--
    Depreciation0.030.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.028.880.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-8.610.86
    Other Income2.191.440.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.91-7.160.89
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.92-7.160.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.92-7.160.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.92-7.160.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items37.8442.23-3.52
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.9235.06-2.63
    Equity Share Capital11.7711.7711.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.142.98-0.22
    Diluted EPS3.142.98-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.142.98-0.22
    Diluted EPS3.142.98-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
