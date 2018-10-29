Diligent Media Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, down 10.97% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in September 2018 down 10.97% from Rs. 30.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.34 crore in September 2018 down 39.1% from Rs. 11.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2018 down 67.28% from Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2017.

Diligent Media shares closed at 4.05 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and -57.37% over the last 12 months.