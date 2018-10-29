Diligent Media Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, down 10.97% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in September 2018 down 10.97% from Rs. 30.28 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.34 crore in September 2018 down 39.1% from Rs. 11.75 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2018 down 67.28% from Rs. 4.92 crore in September 2017.
Diligent Media shares closed at 4.05 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and -57.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.96
|26.02
|30.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.96
|26.02
|30.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.82
|7.69
|7.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.89
|11.80
|9.08
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.21
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.79
|14.16
|19.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.76
|-10.84
|-8.55
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.42
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.47
|-10.42
|-8.18
|Interest
|11.17
|9.85
|9.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.64
|-20.27
|-18.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.64
|-20.27
|-18.00
|Tax
|-6.30
|-5.75
|-6.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.34
|-14.52
|-11.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.34
|-14.52
|-11.75
|Equity Share Capital
|11.77
|11.77
|11.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-1.23
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-1.23
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-1.23
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-1.23
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
