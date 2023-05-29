Diligent Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, up 526.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 526.52% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.99 crore in March 2023 up 345.4% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2023 up 225.22% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

Diligent Media shares closed at 2.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.