    Diligent Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore, up 526.52% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 526.52% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.99 crore in March 2023 up 345.4% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2023 up 225.22% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022.

    Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

    Diligent Media shares closed at 2.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.

    Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.202.970.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.202.970.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.321.180.74
    Depreciation0.030.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.370.474.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.481.29-4.14
    Other Income2.812.790.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.294.08-3.45
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.284.08-3.45
    Exceptional Items127.33----
    P/L Before Tax131.624.08-3.45
    Tax32.12----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.504.08-3.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-23.518.6520.51
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.9912.7317.06
    Equity Share Capital11.7711.7711.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.451.081.45
    Diluted EPS6.451.081.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.451.081.45
    Diluted EPS6.451.081.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diligent Media #Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:00 am