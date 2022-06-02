Diligent Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 42.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 42.24% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2022 up 109.62% from Rs. 177.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2022 down 373.81% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.06 in March 2021.

Diligent Media shares closed at 2.30 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 9.52% over the last 12 months.