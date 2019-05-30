Diligent Media Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.86 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.86 crore in March 2019 up 1.42% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2019 up 55.44% from Rs. 33.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2019 up 2238.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Diligent Media shares closed at 0.70 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -81.58% returns over the last 6 months and -90.73% over the last 12 months.