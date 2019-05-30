Diligent Media Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.86 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Diligent Media Corporation Ltd. are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.86 crore in March 2019 up 1.42% from Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2019 up 55.44% from Rs. 33.96 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2019 up 2238.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.
Diligent Media shares closed at 0.70 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -81.58% returns over the last 6 months and -90.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.86
|27.38
|33.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.86
|27.38
|33.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.92
|8.37
|7.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.80
|11.18
|9.19
|Depreciation
|3.10
|3.22
|3.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.68
|10.08
|18.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-5.49
|-5.09
|Other Income
|2.74
|0.28
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|-5.21
|-2.99
|Interest
|10.87
|11.03
|9.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.76
|-16.24
|-12.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.76
|-16.24
|-12.68
|Tax
|5.37
|-4.58
|21.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.13
|-11.66
|-33.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.13
|-11.66
|-33.96
|Equity Share Capital
|11.77
|11.77
|11.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.99
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.99
|-2.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.29
|-0.99
|-2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-1.29
|-0.99
|-2.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited