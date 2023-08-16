Diligent Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, up 32.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2023 up 32.63% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2023 down 93.92% from Rs. 35.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 up 140.22% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

Diligent Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2022.

Diligent Media shares closed at 3.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -3.23% over the last 12 months.