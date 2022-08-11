Diligent Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 41.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2022 down 41.43% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.06 crore in June 2022 up 1195.67% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022 down 467.18% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Diligent Media EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Diligent Media shares closed at 3.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 35.56% over the last 12 months.