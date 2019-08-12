Diligent Media Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, down 29.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in June 2019 down 29.36% from Rs. 26.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.41 crore in June 2019 up 14.53% from Rs. 14.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2019 up 58.39% from Rs. 7.21 crore in June 2018.

Diligent Media shares closed at 0.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -87.67% returns over the last 6 months and -93.08% over the last 12 months.